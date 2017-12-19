Three men charged with teenager’s murder in Melaka

MELAKA, Dec 19 — Three men were charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a 16-year-old boy, last month.

J. Visvanathan, 32; K. Shanmuganathan, 35; and N. Thiagu, 38, allegedly killed M. Arunasalam, a Form Four student at a lorry workshop at Lot 5194 in Jalan PK 42, Krubong industrial zone here between 5 pm and 8 pm on Dec 4.

The trio who are lorry drivers were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same code, which carries the death penalty on conviction.

No plea were recorded from them as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Norina Maludin set Jan 17 for remention. Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Azri Zakaria appeared for the prosecution while Shanmuganathan was represented by counsel Mathan Anandaram. The other two accused were unrepresented.

In a video clip that went viral early December, the alleged victim, from Tangkak, Johor was shown being attacked with rubber pipes and wood.

He was reportedly found unconscious with severe injuries at a bus stop in Ayer Keroh by two of the individuals, and rushed to Melaka Hospital before being confirmed dead by a medical officer. —Bernama