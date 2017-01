Three Malaysians who joined Islamic State die in Syria

An Islamic State flag flies over the custom office of Syria's Jarablus border gate as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in Gaziantep province, Turkey in this August 1, 2015 file photo. Three Malaysians who joined IS died in Syria. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Three Malaysians who joined Islamic State militant group in Syria were killed in battle on Friday.

Principal assistant director of Counter Terrorism Branch, Bukit Aman, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay confirmed the matter.

“This is based on information received from our intelligence,” he said when contacted, here, today.

The three killed were Zainuri Kamarudin, 50, (former member of Malaysian Mujahideen), Sazrizal Mohd Sofian Thayalan, 27, and Ahmad Asyraf Arbee Ahmad Jamal Arbee, 31.

The trio were believed killed in air strikes by Syrian troops in Raqqah.

They left for Syria in April 2014. — Bernama