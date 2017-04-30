Three killed, border policeman injured in Bukit Kayu Hitam accident

BUKIT KAYU HITAM April 30 — Three people were killed while a Bukit Kayu Hitam Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) policeman was injured in an accident at KM69 on the North-South Expressway in front of the CTC restaurant rest area near here, today.

Kedah Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division chief Supt Zahari Mohamed said the 3pm incident occurred when the Aksem police personnel who was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Alor Setar to Bukit Kayu Hitam hit a taxi which was making an illegal U-turn.

“The Toyota Fortuner driver could not stop in time to avoid the collision when the taxi driver who was from the opposite direction suddenly decided to turn right towards the restaurant rest area, “ he said when contacted.

As a result of the crash, the taxi driver, A. Krishnan, 64; his front passenger, S. Ravi, 52; and back seat passenger T. Krishnan, 56, who were stuck in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Another passenger Mohd Naufal Jari Ravi, 52, and the driver of the Toyota Fortuner, Mohd Nadzeri Jasin, 52, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Jitra Hospital.

Meanwhile, Kedah Aksem commander Abd Latif Abd Rahman, when contacted, said the Aksem staff who was driving the department’s vehicle was on his way to the Bukit Kayu Hitam Aksem CIQ Complex.

“The vehicle had just been sent for service in Changlun, and the driver was on his way to return the car to the complex,” he said. — Bernama