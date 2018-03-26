Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Three Kedah mega projects to be implemented, says MB

Monday March 26, 2018
08:09 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Porn star says she was threatened to keep silent on Trump flingPorn star says she was threatened to keep silent on Trump fling

The Edit: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ conquers ‘Black Panther’ at box officeThe Edit: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ conquers ‘Black Panther’ at box office

As US-China trade war looms, Asian economies face another challengeAs US-China trade war looms, Asian economies face another challenge

The Edit: The great divide in Hong Kong’s art worldThe Edit: The great divide in Hong Kong’s art world

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the high-impact projects required detailed planning and time. ― Picture by KE OoiKedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the high-impact projects required detailed planning and time. ― Picture by KE OoiSUNGAI PETANI, March 26— The three mega projects in Kedah, namely Kedah Rubber City in Padang Terap, the Free Trade Zone and Kedah Science and Technology Park in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kubang Pasu, are not merely empty rhetoric as alleged by the Opposition.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the high-impact projects required detailed planning and time.

“These three main projects are not merely manifesto pledges. We have announced them and will implement them one at a time. The implementation of the Kedah Rubber City project was temporarily stalled due to issues with the appointed contractor.  

“However, the issues have been resolved,” he told reporters in response to allegations that no infrastructure development was carried out in Kedah Rubber City.

Earlier, he attended a luncheon with Chinese voters in conjunction with the Gurun state constituency “Jelajah Muafakat Rakyat 2018” programme at Kampung Bharu Bedong near here yesterday.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, who is also Jerai Member of Parliament, Gurun assemblyman Datuk Dr Leong Yong Kong and Guar  Cempedak assemblyman Datuk Dr Ku Rahman Ku Ismail. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram