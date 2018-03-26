Three Kedah mega projects to be implemented, says MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the high-impact projects required detailed planning and time. ― Picture by KE OoiSUNGAI PETANI, March 26— The three mega projects in Kedah, namely Kedah Rubber City in Padang Terap, the Free Trade Zone and Kedah Science and Technology Park in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kubang Pasu, are not merely empty rhetoric as alleged by the Opposition.

“These three main projects are not merely manifesto pledges. We have announced them and will implement them one at a time. The implementation of the Kedah Rubber City project was temporarily stalled due to issues with the appointed contractor.

“However, the issues have been resolved,” he told reporters in response to allegations that no infrastructure development was carried out in Kedah Rubber City.

Earlier, he attended a luncheon with Chinese voters in conjunction with the Gurun state constituency “Jelajah Muafakat Rakyat 2018” programme at Kampung Bharu Bedong near here yesterday.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, who is also Jerai Member of Parliament, Gurun assemblyman Datuk Dr Leong Yong Kong and Guar Cempedak assemblyman Datuk Dr Ku Rahman Ku Ismail. — Bernama