Three hurt in New Year ‘water bomb’ attack

Churchgoers at the scene following two explosions at the Luther Centre in Petaling Jaya, January 1, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian PolicePETALING JAYA, Jan 1 — At least three people including a Zimbabwean were injured after they were hit by debris from a “water bomb” improvised from fireworks today.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said the incident took place at the Luther Centre Church in Petaling Jaya, but he swiftly ruled out sabotage.

Mohd Zani said the resident priest in his 50s reported hearing explosions after people began leaving the church following a prayer session for the New Year at around 12.45am.

Picture shows the residue and leftovers of the ‘water bomb’ explosive that left three people injured after it went off at the Luther Centre in Petaling Jaya, January 1, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian Police

He said the priest then found a two people aged 48 and 45 who sustained injuries to their backs and brows, along with a 25-year-old Zimbabwean student who suffered burns on his forehead after the debris struck them at close range.

Mohd Zani said the incident was believed to have stemmed from an altercation involving a group of Mat Rempits on eight motorcycles who had been pursued by several members of a rival group prior to the explosions.

“We have ruled out sabotage on the church as the incident coincidentally took place in front of the church where two explosives were thrown, one landed on the road shoulder and one inside the entrance.

“This is a provocation between two motorcycle groups and not religious issue,” he said.

A “water bomb” functions similarly to firecrackers, but is water resistant and can be lit underwater. Detonating one inside a body of water amplifies the resultant shockwave.

Witnesses told police they were unable to describe the suspects or provide clear account of the incident as it took place suddenly and in dark surroundings.

Police are attempting to obtain close-circuit television recordings along the road where the incident happened.

Those with information are urged to contact the Petaling Jaya police headquarters at 03-97662222.