Three dead, five injured in accident in Tebedu

SERIAN, Dec 23 —Three people died, while five others were injured in a two-vehicle collision at Km 16, along Jalan Serian-Tebedu here today.

Those killed were identified as van driver Henry Gek, 57, and two of his passengers, Susin Tatak, 49, and Olovia Natasa Dismas, 20. They died at the scene.

Four of the injured were also passengers in the van. Two of them, Noreni Idi, 44, and Davevians Dismas, 14, sustained serious injuries, while two others, Ufina Elia Susin, 19, and Nataleya Natalie Dismas, 12, sustained minor injuries.

The other injured was Webster Ngihang, 28, who was at the wheel of a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle and heading towards Tebedu.

Sarawak Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John said the accident was believed to have occurred when the driver of the 4WD vehicle attempted to overtake another vehicle at Bukit Binog and collided with the van.

At that time, the van was coming downhill, and the 4WD driver, falling to apply the brake on time, crashed into the approaching van, he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Fire and Rescue assistant director of operations Tiong Ling Hii said firemen rushed to the scene to extract the victims from the wrecked vehicles after receiving a distress call at 7.25am.

The injured victims were rushed to the Serian Hospital, while the bodies were handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama