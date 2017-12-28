Three cops suspected of robbing family in Perak

The police seized a black MPV vehicle and RM1,500 in cash, believed to be part of the stolen money, during the arrests. — AFP picIPOH, Dec 28 — A 43-year-old police inspector, two lance-corporals aged 35 and 27 and a 32-year-old jobless man have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a family in Kampung Rapat at about 2am yesterday.

The quartet is believed to be part of six-man gang that stole RM12,300 in cash from the family and have been remanded for six days starting today.

Ipoh deputy police chief Superintendent Abdul Rani Alias confirmed the arrests, saying the three suspected policemen were nabbed in separate locations around Ipoh between 12pm and 3pm yesterday.

He said police seized a black MPV vehicle and RM1,500 in cash, believed to be part of the stolen money, during the arrests.

According to Abdul Rani, the gang had carried out the 2am robbery by pretending to carry out a drug bust.

“We believe they told the victims that substances believed to be drugs were found in the house.

“They would then enter the house before demanding money from the victims.

“They would tell the victims that this money would ensure that the victims would not be brought to the police station. However, no weapons were used,” Abdul Rani said in a WhatsApp text message.

He added that one policeman and the jobless suspect tested positive for methamphetamine; while the other two policemen tested negative for illegal substances.

Police are hunting down the remaining two other gang members, a source told Malay Mail.

The robbery is believed to have taken place when the group drove up to the victim’s home in Taman Lapangan Permai, Kampung Rapat, identifying themselves as police officers.

They then climbed the walls surrounding the house and entered the home and ransacked the place. The father and two children were home at that time.

Sources close to the investigation said the suspects then gathered the victim’s family in the home’s living room before handcuffing them.

“After taking money from the family, the suspects then brought the victim and his family to nearby ATMs, where they were forced to withdraw money and hand it over to the suspects,” said the source.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang-robbery.