Three children get to attend school after getting birth certificates

The wish of three children, aged between eight and 12, to attend school, has been realised now that they have obtained their birth certificates. — Reuters picPASIR MAS, Jan 29 — The wish of three children, aged between eight and 12, to attend school, has been realised now that they, and their three younger siblings, have obtained their birth certificates.

Siti Nur Syafiqa Abdullah, 12, Muhammad Syazwan Aiman, 10, and Muhammad Syazwan Eqbal, eight, have not been able to attend school as they did not have a birth certificate, despite being born in the country.

Their mother, Siti Nur Aidilfitri Che Nordin, 29, said she was grateful that her three older children are now able to attend school and thanked businessman Datuk Seri Sunny Ung for the assistance in making it possible.

She said they had been enrolled at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Kiambang here.

Her three other children — Siti Nur Syafiena, six, Siti Nur Syafiera, three, and Muhammad Syazwan Hakimi, one — had also obtained their birth certificate with Ung’s help.

She said both she and her husband were Malaysians, but the difficult life they shared had resulted in their children’s needs to be neglected.

“My husband disappeared after the birth of our youngest child, but now that my children have the birth certificate, it will be easier for us to get assistance to improve our living condition,” she said when met at her house in Kampung Berangan, Apam, here today.

Meanwhile, Ung said she sympathised with the family and did not want the children to be deprived of their rights as Malaysians as they were born in the country.

“I want to see the children lead a life like other children, like attend school.

“They will be my foster family and I will provide the necessary assistance until they are able to be on their own,” she added. — Bernama