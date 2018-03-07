Three cable thieves nabbed red-handed in Gopeng

Cops nabbed three men who were stole power cables from a cement factory at Kota Bharu, Gopeng yesterday. ― Picture courtesy of Kampar police departmentKAMPAR, March 7 ― Police arrested three men they discovered in the act of stealing power cables from a cement factory at Kota Bharu, Gopeng yesterday.

District police chief Superintendent Ng Kong Soon said police were alerted by the factory's security personnel at 3.10am.

“The suspects were cornered by the security personnel at the TNB substation in the factory as they were making their escape,” he said in a Whatsapp message today.

“A detailed check near the substation found seven pieces of underground electric cable worth about RM40,000,” he added.

Initial investigations revealed the trio, aged between 24 and 35, have previous criminal records.

Ng said the case is being investigated under Section 379 of Penal Code for theft, which allows for a maximum seven years' jail, a fine, or both upon conviction.