Three Britons accused of gang-raping Malaysian woman in Singapore pleaded guilty to reduced charges

Three British nationals pleaded guilty to aggravated molestation of a Malaysian woman at the Carlton Hotel in Singapore. — AFP file picSINGAPORE, Aug 14 — Three British nationals who went on trial two weeks ago for taking turns to rape a Malaysian woman in Carlton Hotel, pleaded guilty to aggravated molestation today, after taking a week to consider the reduced charges, The Straits Times reported.

Khong Tam Thanh, 22, Vu Thai Son, 24, and Michael Le, 24, pleaded guilty to outraging the woman’s modesty by having sex with her while wrongfully restraining her in the early hours of Sept 10 last year, said the report.

Thanh and Son also each admitted to a second charge of outraging her modesty by committing another sexual act on the woman, who was then 22 years old.

It was not mentioned in court why the charges were reduced, said the report.

They are expected to be sentenced tomorrow morning.

The punishment for aggravated molestation is between two and 10 years’ jail and caning.

The trio, who are all of Vietnamese descent, were part of a group of friends who came to Singapore on Sept 9 to throw a stag party and to attend a music festival.

Deputy public prosecutor G. Kannan sought six years’ jail for Le and seven years’ jail for Thanh and Son.

“They objectified her, they treated her like a thing to be used and abused,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Shashi Nathan, representing Thanh, read out a letter of apology in which his client offered the woman S$5,000 (S$1=RM3.13) to show his genuine contrition.

Son and Le also submitted letters to the court apologising to the victim, said the report. — Bernama