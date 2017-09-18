Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Three arrested in connection with foetus disposal case in Puchong

Monday September 18, 2017
10:22 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Police have arrested three individuals to facilitate in the investigation into the case involving abortion and illegal disposal of foetus at the Public Works Department (JKR) quarters in Puchong, Selangor, last Tuesday.

Serdang District Police chief ACP Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias said a complainant claimed to have been asked by his friend to bury a cloth-wrapped package which was said to contain a ‘dead cat’ in the quarters’ area at around 5.30pm last Tuesday.

“However, on Saturday, the complainant found out that his friend’s pregnant girlfriend had aborted her foetus on the day he buried the ‘dead cat’,” he said in a statement here today.

Megat Mohamad Aminuddin said soon after receiving the report, the forensic team from the Selangor Police Contingent headquarters, rushed to the location to retrieve the foetus and sent it to the Sedang Hospital for autopsy.

He said police would apply for remand on the three suspects tomorrow and the case would be investigated under Section 312 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing miscarriage. — Bernama

