Three armed men escape with jewellery worth RM60,000 in Butterworth

Members of the police forensic unit investigating a robbery at a goldsmith shop at Taman Chai Leng in Butterworth, April 14, 2017. — Bernama picBUTTERWORTH, April 14 — Three men, armed with hammers and a pistol struck at a goldsmith shop in Taman Chai Leng here today and escaped with jewellery worth about RM60,000.

Seberang Perai Tengah District police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the trio, who arrived on two Honda EX-5 motorcycles, stormed into the premises about 11.45am.

“One of them pointed the pistol at the employees while the other two smashed the display glass using hammers before escaping with five trays of jewellery,” he said here today.

In GEORGE TOWN, an electrical shop owner lost cash, jewellery and watches valued at RM100,000 after four men, armed with machetes, broke into his house in Asia Hill, Gelugor here early today.

Northeast District police chief ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said in the 5am incident, the victim and his son were bound up while his wife was told by the robbers, believed to be Indonesians, to get the valuables that were kept in a safe.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR BARU, police detained a 22-year-old Indonesian man for allegedly breaking into a house in Kampung Parit Madirono, Benut in Pontian yesterday.

Pontian District police chief Supt Zakaria Abd Rahman said the incident occurred at 7.45pm when the owner, aged 50, heard the living room window being smashed before the man saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.

He said the suspect was apprehended by villagers at a nearby oil palm plantation before handing him over the foreigner to the police.

In ALOR STAR, an attempt by a man to break into a house in Taman Angsana, Pokok Sena here last night was foiled when he ended up being beaten by the owner.

Kota Setar District police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said the suspect, aged 21, had earlier trespassed into the house but the 32-year-old owner only realised about 11pm.

“The owner exited the house and shouted at the same time, causing the suspect to escape. However, he failed in his bid as he got beaten up by the owner and had his (suspect’s) motorcycle torched,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama