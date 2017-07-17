Thousands throng Kajang Stadium in conjunction with MRT SBK Phase 2 launch

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Razak waves at the crowd during the second phase launch ceremony of the MRT Sungai Buloh - Kajang line in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKAJANG, July 17 — More than 20,000 people thronged Kajang Stadium today in celebration of the launch of the second phase of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Najib who arrived here about 12.30pm after taking the MRT ride from the Tun Razak Exchange underground station where the launching ceremony took place, was given a rousing welcome by the crowd comprising public servants, private sector employees, members of NGOs, retirees and students. A view of one of the trains of the Mass Rapid Transit in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Accompanying him were his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Cabinet ministers, MRT Corp chairman Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, who is also Chief Secretary to the Government, and MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar.

At the event, Najib and the other guests were served the popular satay Kajang and other delicacies in conjunction with the ongoing Aidilfitri celebration.

Najib then handed out certificates to 52 Bumiputera participants of the Second MRT Young Entrepreneurship Programme (MYEP II) who completed their one-yeatr practical training in the construction and rail industry.

The programme is collaboration between Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB) and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

The prime minister also handed out MyRapid Touch ‘n Go cards to 20 of the 100 recipients representing households in the low-income group (B40).

The MRT SBK Line has 31 stations, with 19 of them being new ones under the second phase and out of which, seven are underground stations.

The MRT, a mega people’s infrastructure project costing RM21 billion, will change the way of life of some 1.2 million people living around its stations along the 51km route.

The service operates at a frequency of every 3.5 minutes, with each four-coach train able to accommodate 1,200 passengers per trip. It is estimated that some 400,000 people will commute on the MRT daily. — Bernama