Thousands mourn Adenan at funeral

People await the arrival of Tan Sri Adenan Satem's remains at the Masjid Jamek Negeri in Sarawak on January 12, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Jan 12 ― Thousands from all walks of life streamed in to Masjid Jamek Negeri this morning to pay their last respects to Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem who died of heart failure yesterday.

The crowd, estimated at between 2,500 and 3,000 people who were mostly dressed in black, came from all over Sarawak and from the peninsula.

Among those who have already arrived were Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg.

PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili was also present.

The remains of the chief minister are expected to arrive at Masjid Jamek in Petrajaya around 10.45am from his private residence in Santubong.

The hearse will leave the residence about 10am.

