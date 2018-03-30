Thousands attend special service on Good Friday in Ipoh

Parishioners pray on Good Friday at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ipoh March 30, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, March 30 ― Thousands of Catholics attended the Good Friday service at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes here today.

The special service was held to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary, which took place about more than 2,000 years ago.

Parish priest Father Robert Daniel Francis, 49, describes Good Friday as a victorious celebration of God’s love towards the world.

“It is a celebration of historical reality that took place in the life of Jesus. He gave his life on the cross to save us.

“So, on this day we bring through our memory all the events that had happened in Jesus’ life. By doing this, we could relive or invoke our faith,” he told Malay Mail.

Robert said that in the Catholic perspective, there are three sections in the Good Friday service.

“The first part consists of two bible word readings, passion narrative, which is taken from the gospel of John and we will have a short homily sermon, which will end with the pray of intersections.

“The second part will commence with the veneration of the cross, where the cross will be lifted up and believers will sing the hymns. The part ends with the kissing of the cross,” he said.

“The third part is where the believers will receive the holy communion,” said Robert.

Robert said that the church conducted three Good Friday services today and said 6,000 people turned up for the celebration.

The Good Friday solemn service also marks the end of the 40-day lent observance, where Christians either fasted or observed vegetarian for that period.

The origin of the term “Good” comes from an older name, which is “God’s Friday.”

The name Good Friday is considered appropriate and pertinent even though it marks the crucifixion of Jesus ― as the suffering and death of Jesus marked the fulfillment of God’s plan to save his people from their sins.

Parishioner Anthonysamy Savareyer, 42, who owns a logistics company said the celebration is to remember the sacrifice and suffering Jesus went through when he was crucified.

“This is a very meaningful day. It tells us how deep God’s love is for the people until he is willing to sacrifice his life for us,” he said.

Anthonysamy, who attended the service with his wife and five children, said that the Catholics will observe silent until Easter to mourn the death of Jesus.

P. Katherine Lena, 29, who hails from Melaka, said that she is happy to be part of the celebration.

“I have never missed attending the Good Friday service, I thought I would miss the celebration this time as I just moved here two weeks ago and don’t know the churches here.

“But, luckily my colleague brought me to this church today. I feel blessed to attend this service,” said the factory worker.