Those suspected with H1N1 virus urged by Health DG to take precautions

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Health Ministry has advised those who may be affected with the Influenza A virus (H1N1) to take the necessary precautionary measures to avoid the virus from being spread to others.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said those who have a flu, which could lead to the “swine flu,” should also isolate themselves from the public or wear a mask when outdoors.

“They should wear a mask when out in public and wash their hands at all times,” he told reporters at the “MySihat Run 2017” event held at Padang Merbok, here today.

Two H1N1 cases were reported in Malacca, believed to be contracted by two students of SK Tengkera 2, Melaka Tengah yesterday.

On a separate issue, Dr Noor Hisham said the media's portrayal of the leptospirosis virus as a “mystery virus” could cause public anxiety.

“The media has viral the disease as a 'mystery virus' causing panic to the people in Kajang, it is not a mysterious virus,” he said.

Three individuals in Kelantan were confirmed to have contracted leptospirosis as of Friday and it was believed to be linked to the recent floods in Tanah Merah, Kelantan.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam said yesterday that the three, along with three others, had previously been admitted to Tanah Merah Hospital after attending a family gathering in Kajang, Selangor.

Meanwhile, some 2,000 people participated in the very first MySihat Run 2017 to support the government’s commitment in promoting healthy living and reduce non-communicable disease (NCD) among Malaysians.

The run, themed “Together For Health,” was organised by the Malaysian Health Promotion Board (MySihat) with support from the Health Ministry, Federal Territory Amateur Athletic Association (FTAAA) and the Persatuan Kebajikan Golongan Asnaf & Gelandangan Kuala Lumpur dan Selangor. — Bernama