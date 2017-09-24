This launderette in Muar has a Muslims-only policy — or so social media claims

A screengrab of the sign that has been making the rounds on social media.MUAR, Sept 24 — A launderette said to be in Muar, Johor apparently has a Muslims-only policy.

As evidence, a photo has been making the rounds on social media, purportedly of the launderette’s “Only for Muslims” sign.

When contacted by an unnamed Chinese daily, according to The Star, the operator of the launderette who allegedly declined to be photographed stressed that he “was just carrying out his duty as a Muslim”.

He was also quoted as saying that because his decision was a purely religious one, he welcomed Muslims from all ethnic backgrounds to patronise his business.

The operator, however, refused to comment on whether he had imposed the rule due to “unclean” elements on the clothes of non-Muslims despite what is stated on the sign.

No other details about the launderette such as its name or exact location are known at time of writing.