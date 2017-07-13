Third victim dies of rabies in Sarawak

File picture shows Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, July 13 — A seven-year old girl from Kampung Lebor in Serian district is the third person to die from the ongoing rabies outbreak in Sarawak, the Health Ministry announced today.

She died at 2.16pm today at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sarawak General Hospital of rabies encephalomyelitis, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The girl had been admitted on June 28 after being treated at the Serian district hospital.

She was confirmed to be infected with the rabies virus on June 30 following laboratory tests.

The first two victims are a six-year old girl and her four-year old brother from Kampung Paon Bakong, one of the five villages in Serian district that have been declared as rabies-infected areas.

The two children had been diagnosed as brain-dead and their parents agreed to terminate life support on July 4.

The fourth victim from Kampung Lebor is in the ICU of the same hospital.

“There is, however, no new cases of rabies being reported as of this afternoon,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He said Active Case Detection (ACD) activities are still proceeding in the rabies-infected areas to detect dog bite cases by the Serian health department in collaboration with the state health department.

He said ACD was carried out at 96 locations involving 5,663 houses and 21,978 people have been interviewed on the history of dog bites.

Dr Noor Hisham said 225 cases of dog bites were detected in the rabies-infected areas of Serian district.

He reminded the people, especially those living in Serian district, to take preventive steps including seeking treatment at the nearest health clinic or hospital if they have been bitten by dogs.

He also said they should seek medical treatment if they feel unwell, act in an aggressive manner, or develop a fear of water as often occurs in rabies infections.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry and the Sarawak Health Department will work closely with the state government to contain the spread of rabies outbreak.