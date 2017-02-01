Third-class patients continue to get free medical care, says Dr Subramaniam

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam assures that free medical care will be provided for third class patients. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam has reassured that third class patients at government hospitals will continue to receive free medical care as before.

He said even though the Cabinet has decided to review some charges for the first and second class patients, the government will not abrogate its responsibility to the poor and those from the low-income group.

“Malaysians who have been enjoying free and highly subsided health care will continue to receive these services,” he said in a statement, here today.

Dr Subramaniam said the charges for the first and second class patients were due for a revision as they had not been reviewed for a long time. — Bernama