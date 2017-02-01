Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 2:47 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

Third-class patients continue to get free medical care, says Dr Subramaniam

Wednesday February 1, 2017
02:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Analysts see silver lining in Trump’s ‘America first’ agendaAnalysts see silver lining in Trump’s ‘America first’ agenda

Woodlands double murder: Neighbours thought family was on holidayWoodlands double murder: Neighbours thought family was on holiday

The Edit: Lawsuit lifts lid on Johnny Depp’s ‘lavish’ spendingThe Edit: Lawsuit lifts lid on Johnny Depp’s ‘lavish’ spending

Arsenal face Chelsea showdown after Watford shockArsenal face Chelsea showdown after Watford shock

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam assures that free medical care will be provided for third class patients. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaHealth Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam assures that free medical care will be provided for third class patients. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam has reassured that third class patients at government hospitals will continue to receive free medical care as before.

He said even though the Cabinet has decided to review some charges for the first and second class patients, the government will not abrogate its responsibility to the poor and those from the low-income group.

“Malaysians who have been enjoying free and highly subsided health care will continue to receive these services,” he said in a statement, here today.

Dr Subramaniam said the charges for the first and second class patients were due for a revision as they had not been reviewed for a long time. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline