Third 2017 BR1M payment starts today

People receiving the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) payment in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 ― The third and final phase of the 2017 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) payment will be made from today in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration, which falls on September 1.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said payment for those who passed the appeal stage, however, would be made on August 29.

“It is hoped that the BR1M payment will help the people to make preparations to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the BR1M payment will be credited directly to the recipients’ accounts, but those who do not have account number, a letter of approval will be sent to their address and can be turned into cash at any Bank Simpanan Nasional branch.

For inquiry, the public may call the toll free line at 1800-88-2716 or email to br1m@treasury.gov.my. ― Bernama