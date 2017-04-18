Thieves break into Kelantan MB’s office

KOTA BARU, April 18 ― The offices of the Kelantan Mentri Besar and State Government Treasury at the Kota Darul Naim Complex were broken into Sunday night.

Syazwan Mohd Hasan, the private secretary of the Kelantan Mentri Besar confirmed the incident and said it was realised yesterday morning by the security guard.

“A report was made at the Kota Baru Police Station at 9.30am. A preliminary investigation revealed that some cash was missing,” he said.

Syazwan said no documents were reported missing.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Police acting chief SAC Din Ahmad confirmed receipt of a police report on the incident. ― Bernama