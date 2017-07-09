The three men who should retire from politics, according to Khairy

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin today said that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Kit Siang should step down from politics. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Umno Youth’s Khairy Jamaluddin said today that three veteran statesmen should step down from the national political arena: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Kit Siang.

In a report by state news agency Bernama, Khairy claimed the three Opposition politicians have contributed towards the current hate-filled political climate, in addition to the divide among the Malay community.

“I don’t mean that to unite the public, everyone must give support to Barisan Nasional, but at least it should not be like today where the Malaysian political environment is filled with poison, hatred and incitement which actually come from these three figures,” he was quoted saying.

The youth and sports minister said Dr Mahathir and Anwar, both of them former Umno leaders, have been dividing the Malays for personal benefits.

Meanwhile, Khairy accused Lim of cultivating narrow minds among Malays, leading to the divide between the majority ethnic group and the ethnic Chinese.

He said the three politicians should now give way to the younger generations from their own parties so the “old problems” from the past two to three decades do not continue.

“Give us the chance to contest peacefully and compete in a healthy environment,” the Rembau MP said.

Dr Mahathir is the chairman of Umno splinter Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Anwar is the PKR de facto leader, while Lim is the parliamentary leader of DAP.