The search for Google’s next Malaysia Day doodler is on till July 31

Lee Yee Run’s doodle was featured on the Google Malaysian homepage on September 16, 2014. — Screen capture via Frogasia.comKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 ­— If you’re a Malaysian aged between seven and seventeen and can’t stop doodling, Google Malaysia wants you.

The tech giant is going on a nationwide roadshow until the end of this month in search of its next Malaysia Day doodle to be published on the Google Malaysia homepage this September 16.

The theme of this year’s Doodle 4 Google competition is “Celebrating Malaysia’s Diversity”.

The contest is open to all Malaysian primary and secondary school students within the following four age categories: seven to nine, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-17.

The roadshow started on July 8 at the Berjaya Megamall in Kuantan, Pahang and went to Queensbay Mall in Penang last weekend.

If you missed those dates, fret not… the Google team will be heading to the Suria Sabah Mall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and the Paradigm Mall in Petaling Jaya simultaneously next weekend on July 22 and 23.

Their final stop will be at the Giant Plentong, Johor on July 29 and 30.

The closing date for contest submission is July 31, 2017 at midnight. To download entry forms, competition rules and for more information, visit events.withgoogle.com/d4gmy

The last time Google held a Doodle for Google Malaysia Day contest was three years ago.

The winner then, Lee Yee Run from SMJK (C) Yoke Kuan in Sekinchan, Selangor, had his depiction of the country’s icons such as the Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower and the hibiscus, fashioned around the Google logo featured on the Google Malaysian homepage on September 16, 2014.

Doodles are thematic changes made to the Google logo and typically done to celebrate special occasions, cultural moments, and the lives of pioneers, scientists, musicians, and artists who have who have helped shape history.

These doodles are usually created by Google’s own doodle team and exceptions are rare, as in the case of Doodle 4 Google Malaysia.