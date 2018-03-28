Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Thunderstorm

The Malaysian Insight to suspend publication in 24 hours

Wednesday March 28, 2018
07:09 PM GMT+8

A screenshot of The Malaysian Insight website.A screenshot of The Malaysian Insight website.KUALA LUMPUR, MARCH 28 — News portal The Malaysian Insight will suspend publication in 24 hours until further notice, according to its editor and chief executive Jahabar Sadiq.

In a note to TMI’s readers, Jahabar said the move would allow the news portal to “recalibrate” its operations in order to serve readers better in the future.

This comes after an earlier announcement by Jahabar last week, stating that TMI would stop publication this week onwards due to financial reasons.

He had said the year-old news website’s publication suspension is due to its missing of a “major milestone in starting a paywall” and as page views traffic has not reached the targeted critical mass.

The Malaysian Insight’s website currently lists 58 people on its team, including Jahabar himself.

Prior to The Malaysian Insight’s launch in March 2017, Jahabar was reported saying that the new portal will operate as a free site before introducing a paywall sometime down the line.

