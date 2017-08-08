Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

‘The Malay Regiment’ producer agrees to remove DAP165 scene

Tuesday August 8, 2017
09:47 AM GMT+8

Tools

Datuk Jurey Latiff Rosli said he will adhere to Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak’s request to remove the scene from the movie. — Screen capture via YoutubeDatuk Jurey Latiff Rosli said he will adhere to Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak’s request to remove the scene from the movie. — Screen capture via YoutubeKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Malay Regiment producer and director has agreed to remove a scene that allegedly disparages the DAP.

Datuk Jurey Latiff Rosli said he will adhere to Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak’s request to remove the scene from the movie.

He was reported in The Star as saying that he will abide by the minister’s request as he is loyal to the country and will do “whatever is good” for Malaysia.

Despite this, Jurey insisted that the controversial scene was “just a number plate” and that as artistes, it was their way of “delivering art”.

“If you think it’s negative, it will be negative. If you think it’s positive, it will be positive. This movie is for all Malaysians,” he reportedly said.

Salleh Said ordered removal of a scene in the movie that showed a man standing next to a car with a number plate of “DAP165” as he had found it inappropriate.

DAP165 can be misinterpreted in a play of word to mean DAPIGS, a derogatory term often used against the party.

The movie, which is about those who served in the Malay Regiment against the communists in 1976, is set to release in theatres nationwide on August 31.

