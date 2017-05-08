The elderly to outnumber young generation after 2045, Chew says

Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun said by 2045, those aged 60 and above would equal the number of the young, each group making up 20 per cent of the country’s total population. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, May 8 — Malaysians aged 60 and above will outnumber the country’s young below age 15 after 2045.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister, Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun said by 2045, those aged 60 and above would equal the number of the young, each group making up 20 per cent of the country’s total population.

“The old will outnumber the young from then on,” she said when launching the ‘Ageing Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia Demographic Transition, Policy and Programmatic Response’ book and dissemination forum here, today.

Chew said the proportion of the elderly had increased from 587,000 or 5.4 per cent in 1970 to 2.25 million or 8.0 per cent in 2010, and was projected to increase to 4.9 million or 15.3 per cent in 2030 and 9.6 million or 23.6 per cent in 2050.

She said population ageing was not necessarily a bad situation but was a by-product of development, and improved health structures and systems that brought about reduced mortality and increase in life longevity.

She said many old adults were left behind in the countryside while their children moved to the cities.

Findings from the Malaysian Population and Family Survey 2014 showed that 9.0 per cent of the elderly were living alone while 20.9 per cent were living together only with their spouse, she noted.

“These older people may be experiencing the empty nest syndrome and this kind of situation must be given special attention as it may affect the emotional, health and economic stability of the elderly,” she said.

Chew said while the government supported and prepared for an aged population, everyone also had to do their share and prepare for old age.

“We must educate our younger generation the attitude of valuing and honouring the elderly starting from home and strengthened in school,” she added.

Chew also said that people needed to be made aware of the importance of retirement planning for social security, with the findings of the Employment Provident Fund showing that the average savings for members aged 54 were RM214,923 for men and RM162,296 for women.

“Indeed, we aspire to see older people age with dignity and respect, lead an independent and fulfilling life, as well as being integrated into their family and the community and country in general,” she added. — Bernama