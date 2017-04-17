Thai police: No report on activist’s alleged abduction

Thai police said they had not received any report on the claims by activist Peter Chong (pictured right) that he was kidnapped in Hatyai town. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ KBAB51BANGKOK, April 17 — The police have not received any report on activist Peter Chong’s claims that he was kidnapped in Hatyai town and taken to Pattaya recently, says Hatyai police chief Col Kittichai Sankatavorn.

Hatyai police would lodge a report against Chong for making false allegations if it was proven there was no police report on the so-called abduction, he told Bernama when contacted today.

Nevertheless, he said the police would continue to investigate the claim by Chong, who is also assistant to Subang MP R. Sivarasa by proceeding to check with all nearby police stations as well as the tourist police in Hatyai.

Kittichai said he would also contact the Malaysian police to obtain further information on the activist’s claims that he was abducted in Hatyai, a popular destination with Malaysian tourists.

“We want to know from him where he made his police report (if he had lodged a report),” he added.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh was reported as saying that Chong had informed the police he was abducted while in Hatyai and was taken to Pattaya before being released to return to home.

According to Amar Singh, the activist said he was in Hatyai to meet his source on the case of missing pastor Raymond Koh before he (Chong) was abducted.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar via his Twitter site disclosed that Chong who was reported missing since April 6 had returned from Pattaya.

Chong was reported missing after he was last seen at his residence in Bukit Ceylon here before police found he had entered Thailand via the Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint in Kedah, the following day. — Bernama