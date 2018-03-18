Thai police detain Malaysian driver after fatal mishap in Danok

SADAO, March 18 — A Malaysian tanker driver was arrested by Thai police after his vehicle was involved in a road accident which resulted in a motorcyclist killed while his pillion rider was seriously injured.

Sadao police chief Col Seksan Kaewsawang said the incident occurred in Danok at about 7 am (local time) when the tanker was making a turn.

“When the driver was turning his lorry on one of the roads, suddenly his vehicle was hit by the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene,” he told reporters today.

The victim was identified as Nai Pian Nunnoi, 49, who died of severe injuries on several parts of his body while his friend who was seriously injured was rushed to the Sadao Hospital for treatment.

According to Seksan, the 55-year-old Malaysian driver was now detained at Sadao Police Station and would be charged with careless driving resulting in death. — Bernama