Thai military seizes 2,300kg of cooking oil smuggled out of Malaysia

Thursday January 5, 2017
05:30 PM GMT+8

File picture of a customer looking at cooking oil. The Thai military seized 2,300kg of cooking oil being smuggled out of Malaysia. — AFP picFile picture of a customer looking at cooking oil. The Thai military seized 2,300kg of cooking oil being smuggled out of Malaysia. — AFP picSATUN (Thailand), Jan 5 — The Thai military has detained a pickup truck at the Satun border with Perlis and seized 2,300kg of cooking oil being smuggled out of Malaysia.

The truck was held in an operation at 5pm (6pm in Malaysia) yesterday and the driver was arrested, said Col Nipol Chantana, Satun-Perlis Border Anti-Smuggling and Anti-Human Trafficking operations chief.

“The authorities found 1,700kg of cooking in 1kg packets and 600kg in 5kg bottles,” he said to reporters here.

The cooking oil was to have been sold in markets in Hatyai for 35 Baht (RM4.40) per 1kg packet and 180 Baht (RM22.60) per 5kg bottle, he said.

Nipol said the seized truck was often used to smuggle goods out of Malaysia.

He also said that the military arrested a ketum herb trafficker yesterday and seized 49kg of the leaves being smuggled out of Malaysia. — Bernama

