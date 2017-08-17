Thai customs foil cigarette smuggling attempt from Malaysia

Thai Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle in 51,000 packs of cigarettes in 200 boxes from Pengkalan Kubur, Kelantan on Tuesday. — Reuters picNARATHIWAT, Aug 17 — Thai Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle in 51,000 packs of cigarettes in 200 boxes from Pengkalan Kubur, Kelantan on Tuesday.

Takbai Customs chief Siripong Wutta-tinan said the cigarettes, worth 5 million baht (approximately RM625,000), were found hidden in a pick-up truck aboard a ferry bound for Takbai from Pengkalan Kubur.

“However, the vehicle driver managed to escape from the authorities,” he told a press conference here today in the presence of Takbai district police chief Col Phacharapon Na-nakorn and Narathiwat Task Force chief Col Ponsakorn Saengkul.

Meanwhile, Ponsakorn said the authorities were now closing in on the owner of the vehicle and investigating the syndicate behind the smuggling attempt. — Bernama