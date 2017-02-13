Thai cops seize one million methamphetamine pills heading to Malaysia

BANGKOK, Feb 13 — The police have detained four suspected couriers in connection with the seizure of nearly one million methamphetamine pills from a house in southern Thailand.

The suspects — two men and two women — were picked up at the house in Phattalung.

According to a source in Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), the four were allegedly tasked with transporting the drugs to Sungai Golok near the Kelantan border.

“About 724,000 of the pills were found in the compartment of a car outside the house, along with a pistol while the rest of the drugs were seized from the house.

“The police launched the operation to arrest a group of couriers and seize the methamphetamine, following a tip-off that it (the group) planned to use the house to conceal the drug before transporting it to Sungai Golok,” he told Bernama today.

According to the source, the street value of the seized drug could reach 200 million baht (RM25 million). — Bernama