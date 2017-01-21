Thai cops nab ‘Asean drug lord’ who supplied drugs to Malaysia, Singapore

Thai police arrested a Laotian man for allegedly orchestrating a network spanning the Asean region. — File picBANGKOK, Jan 21 ― A Laotian man, dubbed the “Asean Drug Lord” for allegedly orchestrating a network spanning the Asean region, including Malaysia, was arrested by the Thai police in a sting operation at the busy Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The 42-year-old suspect was surrounded by policemen and nabbed in full view of hundreds of travellers when he arrived about 5pm (local time) at the airport from Phuket on Thursday.

Narcotics Control Board Office Secretary-General Sirinya Sithichai said the elaborate drug network had allegedly smuggled an assortment of drugs into Malaysia and Singapore, among other countries.

“Singapore has already contacted the Thai authorities seeking information on the suspect's network,” he said.

An investigation by the Thai authorities into the Laotian's alleged drug ring found that it was a major source of narcotics distibution throughout the (Asean) region.

Bernama understands the Thai police made their “breakthrough” into the Laotian's whereabouts following the seizure of five million methamphetamine pills last year.

Thai National Police Deputy Chief, General Chalermkiat Srivorakarn said the Laotian's arrest was the result of more than five years of painstaking police investigations into the suspect's network.

He said three Thai nationals believed to be the suspected drug lord's accomplices were arrested in follow-up operations, with the police also confiscated various type of assets and money.

The authorities, he added, seized 14 land plots, 14 luxury cars, gold accessories and cash money in Thai Baht and US Dollar totalling 100 million Baht (RM12.8 million).

Meanwhile, Narcotics Suppression Bureau Commissioner Sommai Kongwisaisuk said the Laotian's drug network paralled two other international Laotian drug kingpins.

He said initial investigations revealed the Laotian drug lord owned various businesses, including in hotels, sawmills and luxury car dealership in Laos.

“Officials will do their best to locate and seize the drug network's hidden drug-related assets.

“We will consolidate asset-confiscating efforts. We have to stop their financial resources,” he added.

He said Thai authorities received cooperation from their Laotian counterparts in the drug crackdown and believed the drug lord's arrest was crucial in efforts by both countries to suppress the drug scourge. ― Bernama