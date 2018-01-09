Thai-born girl with Malaysian father hopes to go to government school

Hng Wei Liang is pictured with his seven-year-old daughter Patcharamai Chailungka. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — While most children hate going to school, Thai-born girl Patcharamai Chailungka, 7, dreams of being allowed to attend a public school here this year.

Patcharamai grew up in Malaysia under the care of her Malaysian father, Hng Wei Liang, when her mother left them and went back to Thailand.

“I only want to start school here like other children and I promise I will study hard because I want to be a doctor,” Patcharamai said.

According to Hng, his daughter is currently attending a homeschooling academy run by a church.

The 42-year-old hoped his daughter could go to any government primary school in Penang soon.

Hng had sought the help of PKR’s stateless programme coordinator A. Kumaresan to help him register Patcharamai with the state education department as he did not know how to go about it.

Kumaresan said the education department allows stateless children or children without proper Malaysian identification to register for local schools as long as one of their parents is Malaysian.

“The Malaysian parent needs to submit some of the documentations required, such as proof of his or her citizenship when applying for a school for their children here,” he said.

He said they will also help Hng to register his daughter with the National Registration Department (NRD) and apply for citizenship for her.

Hng said he will register his daughter under the name of Hng Mei Qi with the NRD and hoped to be able to get her citizenship sorted out soon.

Patcharamai was born in 2011 in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and had a Thai birth certificate.

The restaurant manager said his wife, Supaporn Chailungka, wanted to go back to Thailand to deliver the baby at that time and after that, refused to come back to Malaysia.

“After six months, I went to bring them back here but my wife left us after three days and since then, we have lost contact with her,” he said.

He said his parents helped raise Patcharamai and that the girl should be a Malaysian since she grew up here.