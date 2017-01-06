Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:50 pm GMT+8

Terengganu Wildlife Dept to investigate reported tiger presence at East Coast Highway

Friday January 6, 2017
The Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Park had received a report on the presence of a tiger along the East Coast Highway Phase 2 (LPT2) near Bukit Besi, January 5, 2017. — AFP file picThe Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Park had received a report on the presence of a tiger along the East Coast Highway Phase 2 (LPT2) near Bukit Besi, January 5, 2017. — AFP file picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 6 — The Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Park (Perhilitan) confirmed that it had received a report on the presence of a tiger along the East Coast Highway Phase 2 (LPT2) near Bukit Besi yesterday.

Its director, Mohd Hasdi Husin said, however, whether the tiger was actually there as was reported on social media, could not be confirmed.

As a first step, the department was setting up a trap for the animal and did not rule out the possibility of its presence in the area as its natural habitat was flooded due to heavy rains and overflowing rivers.

“Thus far we have received a report about 7.30pm on Wednesday in connection with the discovery of a tiger in the area near the highway ... so we took the first step, by setting up a trap this morning.

“It is a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident on the tiger as well as the people. However, we do not know to what extent the authenticity of the animal sighting,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

A tiger was reported to have appeared along the LPT2 and images recorded by certain individuals became viral since yesterday. — Bernama

