Terengganu to have movie theatres again

A new cineplex is expected to open in Kuala Terengganu, 22 years after Terengganu shuttered all movie theatres in 1995. — File pic by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Movie fans can finally catch a show on the big screen as cinemas make a comeback to Kuala Terengganu after 22 years.

The previous PAS-led state government had shuttered all movie theatres in the east coast state after winning the 1999 general elections and the ban had remained in force years after, though the Barisan Nasional (BN) regained control after the March 2004 elections.

A new cineplex called LFS Cinemas and run by national chain Lotus Five-Star Cinemas Sdn Bhd is expected to open at the Paya Bunga Sentral complex in Kuala Terengganu by end of this month, the New Straits Times reported on its website today.

According to the report, the cineplex will occupy five floors and is capable of seating 1,700 moviegoers.

The news portal also quoted an unnamed official who said the cinema will also be equipped with suraus to cater to Muslim patrons.

“We expect overwhelming response from the public who have been eagerly awaiting a cinema in town.

“The cinema is planning to screen the latest blockbusters and famous movies in English, Bahasa Malaysia, as well as Chinese and Indian languages,” the anonymous official was quoted saying.

According to the report, the return of movie theatres to Terengganu is part of the state government’s “Visit Beautiful Terengganu 2017” campaign.

PAS, which continues to administer Kelantan, did not impose a ban on cinemas but several outlets, including Rex, Odeon and Lido, were shut down after the Islamist party took power in 1990 for failing to abide by its Entertainment Control Enactment 1998.

* Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that movie theatres in Terengganu were shuttered after PAS came into power in 1995. Malay Mail Online apologises for the error which has been corrected.