Terengganu sets up security unit in mosques to curb crime (VIDEO)

Recently, a theft occurred at the women’s prayer hall of a mosque in Wakaf Tembesu, Kuala Nerus while worshippers were performing ‘solat Subuh’. — Reuters picKUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 19 — A security unit dubbed, ’Polis Rakan Masjid’ will be set up at every mosque in Terengganu with the cooperation of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to prevent crime at the premises.

State Communications, Multimedia and Special Functions Committee chairman Ghazali Taib said the move would hopefully reinforce security at the mosques, in addition to the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and security guards.

“It is regrettable that thieves would prey on the ‘jemaah’ when they should rightly be coming to the mosque to pray to Allah,” he told reporters when met after launching a Work Culture and Integrity Course for imam and bilal, organised by the Terengganu Islamic Religious Affairs Department here yesterday.

Recently, a theft occurred at the women’s prayer hall of a mosque in Wakaf Tembesu, Kuala Nerus while worshippers were performing ‘solat Subuh’.

The incident recorded on the mosque’s CCTV showed the culprit disguising himself as a woman wearing a prayer veil.

Meanwhile, Ghazali, who is also Ajil assemblyman, said the state still lacked about 800 imam.

To this end, the state government would conduct interview sessions from time to time to fill the vacancies.

He said the low allowance was probably a factor in getting suitable candidates, particularly to serve in remote villages.

“Also the criteria for an imam or a bilal are not simple. We want to be really sure that those who serve are acceptable to the community, with good moral background and religious knowledge.

“We also need to make sure that the potential imam or bilal does not have hidden agenda such as to spread false teachings or having partisan elements that can divide society,” he said. — Bernama