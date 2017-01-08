Terengganu records slight increase in flood victims

Mohd Helmi Mohd Nawi, 26, assisted by Mohammad Shamsul, 27, lifting up the washing machine after their house in Kampung Paya Besar, Besut was flooded on January 3, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 8 — Terengganu recorded a slight increase in the number of flood victims this morning, at 1,460 people from 331 families, compared with 1,275 people from 305 families last night.

Kuala Terengganu district recorded 1,361 flood victims (304 families), from 1,169 people (274 families) last night.

The Social Welfare Department, through the Infobanjir application, reported that there was s slight drop in the number of flood victims in Dungun, which was 78 people (20 families), compared with 89 people (23 families) at the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Mentangau last night.

In Maran, four families at the relief centre at SK Pasir Putih had returned home, leaving only 21 people from seven families still there. — Bernama