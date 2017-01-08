Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 7:05 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Terengganu records slight increase in flood victims

Sunday January 8, 2017
10:01 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Chelsea in easy FA Cup win despite marching orders for TerryChelsea in easy FA Cup win despite marching orders for Terry

Amicable feedback welcomed, Digi says after HQ stormedAmicable feedback welcomed, Digi says after HQ stormed

Ivory Coast soldiers end two-day mutiny after deal reachedIvory Coast soldiers end two-day mutiny after deal reached

After rise in fish prices, vegetable prices also heading upAfter rise in fish prices, vegetable prices also heading up

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Mohd Helmi Mohd Nawi, 26, assisted by Mohammad Shamsul, 27, lifting up the washing machine after their house in Kampung Paya Besar, Besut was flooded on January 3, 2017. — Bernama picMohd Helmi Mohd Nawi, 26, assisted by Mohammad Shamsul, 27, lifting up the washing machine after their house in Kampung Paya Besar, Besut was flooded on January 3, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 8 — Terengganu recorded a slight increase in the number of flood victims this morning, at 1,460 people from 331 families, compared with 1,275 people from 305 families last night.

Kuala Terengganu district recorded 1,361 flood victims (304 families), from 1,169 people (274 families) last night.

The Social Welfare Department, through the Infobanjir application, reported that there was s slight drop in the number of flood victims in Dungun, which was 78 people (20 families), compared with 89 people (23 families) at the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Mentangau last night.

In Maran, four families at the relief centre at SK Pasir Putih had returned home, leaving only 21 people from seven families still there. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline