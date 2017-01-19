Terengganu police obtain new leads into Alor Limbat assemblyman’s 2015 murder

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 19 — The police have obtained new leads into the contract killing of former Alor Limbat assemblyman Alias Abdullah in October 2015.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rosli Ab Rahman said the leads were obtained recently while solving several crimes involving firearms in the state.

He said investigations were underway to track down those behind the murder of 51-year-old on October 9, 2015 at his home in Marang.

“Indeed, this investigation has taken longer than others as the murder was carried out by a group of cunning assassins.

“Nevertheless, we are doing our best to solve the case, with cooperation from the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman,” he told reporters after attending the monthly assembly of the Terengganu police contingent here today.

Alias was shot at close range at his Kampung Alor Limbat house in Bukit Payong, upon returning from Friday prayers.

In the 2pm incident, an unidentified motorcyclist arrived outside his house before confronting him in the kitchen where the state assemblyman was shot in the left cheek.

A neighbour sent Alias to the Bukit Payong Clinic where he died. — Bernama