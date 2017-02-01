Terengganu MB to take legal action against accusers on ‘ceiba codatii’ tree-planting issue

The ‘ceiba codatii’ tree costs RM180,000. ― Picture via Facebook/ Zakaria DagangKUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 1 ― Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman will take legal action against those who have implicated him and the state government in the purchase and planting of “ceiba codatii” trees in a new township development project in Kuala Nerus.

Ahmad Razif said he was not aware of the existence or planting of the “ceiba codatii” trees because the project was under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (JKR).

“I was not aware of such a project until the news went viral on social media. The trees were not bought my me or the state government. The whole project was handled by the Public Works Department and I was informed the trees were contributed by the contractor of the project.

“Since my name has been implicated by some irresponsible parties, I will have to consider taking legal action,” he told reporters after visiting the Rumah Warisan Haji Su in Losong, here today.

Yesterday, media reports said JKR Terengganu had denied the involvement of Ahmad Razif or the state government in the purchase and planting of the trees that cost RM180,000 a tree.

Ahmad Razif said he would request for a report from the officers involved in the project tomorrow since they are still on leave. ― Bernama