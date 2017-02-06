Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 4:49 pm GMT+8

Terengganu MB in hospital after fainting

Monday February 6, 2017
04:28 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman has been warded at a hospital here after reportedly losing consciousness earlier today.

All programmes involving the Terengganu mentri besar has been postponed, his office said in a statement, according to The Star Online.

The news portal reported Ahmad Razif was drinking water at the Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort when he suddenly collapsed.

“I did not know that I fell down. The doctors did some checks but found that I was all right.

“However, I’ll be in hospital undergoing observation for the next 24 hours,” he was quoted saying.

