Terengganu MB appreciates role of media in fending off irresponsible allegations

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters in Putrajaya Aug 6, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 2 — The role of the media in disseminating and providing accurate information will fend off various allegations by irresponsible parties.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said many issues had been raised by unscrupulous people, who had specific agenda, especially during the coming general election.

“The same people who opposed the development that we bring over the years are enjoying the development by the government.

“I am very grateful for the good relations between the media and the state government as many issues have been explained and the people are no longer influenced by these allegations.

He said this at media night at his official residence, which was attended by about 150 media practitioners from various agencies here, last night.

Ahmad Razif said the state government also appreciated the role of the media in disseminating news and information on the floods which hit Terengganu.

“Accurate and fast news are very important to help the victims. Media practitioners have to sacrifice their time and energy to carry out their duties.

“The active role being played by the media in Visit Beautiful Terengganu 2017 is expected to boost the state’s tourism sector,” he added. — Bernama