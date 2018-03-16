Terengganu MB announces projects worth RM500m in Jerteh

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said the projects, with approved allocation of RM500 million, would turn Jerteh as the centre of economy and a hot spot for people including those from Kelantan. — Bernama picBESUT, March 16 — After the launch of the Terengganu International Tourism Gateway mega project, worth RM250 million, the people in Besut will once again benefit from the federal government via the upgrading of infrastructure in the town of Jerteh.

“Through these projects, the residents in Hulu Besut and Jerteh will enjoy more comfortable road facilities with the upgrade from Jalan FT189 in Kampung Pasir Akar to Jalan T159 in Jalan Pandak... The project will commence in May.

“Meanwhile, the Jerteh Bridge will be upgraded from two to four lanes and we will expand the town by enhancing the basic facilities in order to turn Jerteh as one of the largest cities in Terengganu,” he said in his speech when officiating the Universiti P. Ramlee site handover ceremony at Taman Ilmu here yesterday.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, who is also Besut Member of Parliament; state secretary Datuk Wan Nawawi Wan Ismail; and Universiti P. Ramlee rector Prof Datuk Ir Dr Mohd Rizon Johari.

Ahmad Razif added with the projects, Jerteh would grow in tandem with the influx of thousands of students in Taman Ilmu which would certainly improve the socio-economic status of the people in Terengganu and Besut. — Bernama