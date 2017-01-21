Terengganu lawmaker on flood rescue finds own house under water

Jabi assemblyman Mohd Iskandar Jaafar house was inundated by flood waters last night. ― Bernama picBESUT, Jan 21 ― Jabi assemblyman Mohd Iskandar Jaafar found himself in the same predicament with the flood victims in the constituency when his house was also inundated by flood waters yesterday night.

Iskandar said at 5.30pm yesterday, he joined the volunteer squad to help evacuate flood victims in 12 villages to flood relief centres.

He said at around 8.30 pm, his wife called and informed him that their residence in Kampung Jabi had also been inundated by flood waters of 0.3 metre-high.

“I had to rush home after helping the victims to move our important items and documents to higher ground with the help of the villagers.

“My residence has never been affected before, but now we are taking precautionary measures,” Iskandar told Bernama when met at Kampung Chabang 3 Oh evacuation centre today.

Commenting on the flood rescue operations, he said 50 members from the volunteer squad had been mobilised and divided into five groups to facilitate the evacuation process and to send supply of food to those affected. ― Bernama