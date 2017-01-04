Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:14 am GMT+8

Terengganu floods force closure of 63 schools

Tools

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 4 — The worsening floods in Terengganu kept 16,938 students and 1,949 teachers away from 63 schools today in four districts.

Terengganu Director of Education Shafruddin Ali Hussin said the original intention was to close only 24 schools today but heavy rain overnight flooded or cut off access roads to the 39 other schools.

“Twenty-four of the schools are in the district of Hulu Terengganu, 19 each in Besut and Setiu, and one in Kemaman,” he said to Bernama.

Shafruddin Ali did not rule out the possibility of more schools being closed tomorrow if the floods in the state continued to worsen.  — Bernama

