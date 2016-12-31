Terengganu floods: 2017 school session in 25 schools postponed

A family waits for assistance to move to a safer area as flood waters continue to rise in Kampung Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu, December 31. 2016. ― Bernama pic KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 31 ― The 2017 schooling session in 25 schools in Terengganu which should start tomorrow has been postponed following the floods which hit the state early today.

Terengganu State Education Department Director, Shafruddin Ali Hussin said it involved 2,430 primary and 962 secondary schoolchildren.

“The number of teachers involved is 490, of whom 365 are from the primary schools and 125 from secondary schools.

“Of the 25 schools, 22 are located in the Hulu Terengganu district, two in Setiu and one in Marang,” he told Bernama tonight.

The 22 schools in Hulu Terengganu are SK Tengkawang, SK Kuala Ping, SK Teris, SK Kuala Jenderis, SK Padang Setebu, SK Matang, SK Sungai Buloh, SK Sungai Berua, SK Bukit Tadok, SK Lubok Periuk, SK Nibong, SK Kua, SK Felda Mengkawang, SK Betong, SK Pereh, SK Felda Tersat, SK Menerong, SK Cheting, SK Padang Setar, and three secondary schools - SMK Menerong, SMK Kuala Jenderis and SMK Tun Indera.

The two schools in Setiu which are affected are SK Merbau Menyusut and SK Kampung Besut while in Marang, the affected school is SK Sentol Patah.

Commenting further, he said of the 501 schools in the state, the 13 which have been flooded are one in Marang (Sekolah Kebangsaan Sentul Patah), six in Hulu Terengganu (SK Teris, SK Tapah, SK Tengkawang, SK Kuala Ping, SK Kua and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Diman), three in Kuala Terengganu (SK Kampung Bukit, SK Undang and SK Padang Midin), two in Setiu (SK Merbau Menyusut and SK Kampung Besut), and one in Dungun (SK Seri Paka). ― Bernama