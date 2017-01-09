Terengganu flood evacuees number 204 this morning

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 9 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu remained at 204 people (58 families) as at 8am today.

The Social Welfare Department, through the Infobanjir application, reported that 126 of the victims, who are from 38 families, were at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gemuruh in Kuala Terengganu.

The remaining victims, comprising 78 people from 20 families, were at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Mentangau in Dungun.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department, through its website www.met.gov.my has issued a warning on strong winds and rough seas.

It said strong north-easterly winds of between 40 and 50 kilometre per hour (kmph) and waves as high as 3.5 metres are expected in the waters off Kelantan and Terengganu today.

The weather condition is dangerous to small boat, sea recreational activities and sports. — Bernama