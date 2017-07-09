Terengganu Fisheries dept director says four fishermen live to tell tale when boat explodes

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 9 — Four fishermen cheated death when their boat exploded and burst into flame before sinking five nautical miles off Chendering, Marang near here, last night.

Terengganu Fisheries Department director, Zawawi Ali said the four victims from Marang were on their way to catch squids in the waters off Marang when the incident took place at 8 pm.

He said a modification of the boat engine’s fuel tank could have caused gas to leak resulting in the explosion and fire.

“The four victims were rescued by other fishermen fishing close-by. However, one of them, Saludin Mustafa, 55, sustained scalded legs and hands when saving himself,” he said when contacted here today.

Zawawi said losses were estimated at RM60,000 and the actual cause of the incident was still being investigated.

He said Saluddin was taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here for treatment and was reported to be stable.

Bernama’s effort to interview Saluddin was in vain as he was still traumatised by the incident. — Bernama