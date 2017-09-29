Terengganu exco suggests laundrette at mosques, open to non-Muslims too

Ghazali suggested that the laundry and car wash enterprises set up at mosques would help provide employment opportunities to local youths as well as provide safety and security assurances to the women concerned about theft. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Terengganu mosques with excess funds could set up community car wash and laundry services as part of their economic jihad, a state executive council (exco) member suggested today.

National news agency Bernama reported Ghazali Taib, the exco in charge of the state communications and multimedia and special functions, saying the services would be open to non-Muslim clients too.

“There are many benefits that can be obtained by the mosque managements that is to generate profit that can be returned to residents of the district, especially the hardcore poor,” he was quoted saying.

The Ajil assemblyman was reported commenting on the outcry this week over “Muslim-only” laundrettes in at least two states, saying the issue should be viewed positively and non-racially.

“The main services would be for Muslims but we will not stop non-Muslims to also receive the services because Islam is a blessed religion for all,” he was quoted adding.

Two self-service laundrettes, one in Muar, Johor and another in Kangar, Perlis drew fire from Muslim leaders this week after pictures of their religious segregation policy spread on the internet.

The Muar enterprise removed his “Muslim-only” sign after the Johor sultan issued a royal order warning him of forced closure if he didn’t comply.

The mufti of Perlis was also reported earlier today to have received a royal order to investigate the Kangar laundrette, though The Star Online reported the latest development showed the business owner has since hidden his “Muslim-only” notice under a couple sheets of white paper.