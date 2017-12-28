Terengganu cops mount manhunt for suspect in slashing incident

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 28 — Police have launched a man-hunt for a 25-year-old suspect in connection with a case of a man who was seriously injured after being slashed in an incident in Kampung Wakaf Tengah, Kuala Nerus, last Friday.

Terengganu Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Fazlisyam Abdul Majid said the victim, aged 36, was on his way home from a bank at about 2.30pm when he was stopped by the suspect, who then hit him on the head with a metal rod.

He said passers-by helped to disperse the fight between the two men, but the suspect, who was still not satisfied, went to the victim’s house, where he (suspect) once again attacked the victim with a sword.

“The police have identified the suspect, who is believed to be in hiding now, but we are tracking him down,” he told a media conference here here today.

Fazlisyam said the motive for the attack is believed to be because the suspect assumed the victim had reported the suspect’s criminal case to the police.

“We also urge the public who have information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the nearest police station to help track him down,” he said.

In another development, Fazlisyam said the Terengganu police had arrested 420 of the 859 suspected criminals on the wanted list this year.

“A total of 380 people were arrested in various operations conducted this year, while the remaining were arrested following public tip-off and also some who surrendered themselves,” he added. — Bernama