Terengganu carries out routine inspections at tahfiz centres

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 17 — The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department in Terengganu has conducted checks on 12 of the 47 pondok schools and tahfiz centres registered with the department so far this year.

Its director, Azlimin Mat Nor said he expected all 47 schools to be checked before year-end.

Based on checks at the 12 pondok schools and tahfiz centres, he expressed satisfaction with the safety aspects which met the department’s standards.

“There are only a couple of aspects which need improvement, such as emergency lights on exit routes, emergency route signs and ensuring all fire extinguishers worked well,” he told reporters after conducting a check at the Madrasah Al Rahmah in Kampung Paloh Sungai Kiat here today.

Satisfied with the fire-safety measures at the school, Azlimin also held a special briefing for students, wardens and instructors at the school on fire prevention and emergency plan in the event of a fire.

On the department’s willingness to assist any religious school to conduct safety checks, he said: “We are ready to advise them, regardless whether they are registered with the Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council or not.”

According to the department’s estimates, he said there were over 200 pondok schools and tahfiz centres operating in the state, and urged those who had yet to register with the department to do so, for the safety of students. — Bernama